Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 18,100.0% in May

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,461,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

