Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 243 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 243 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 229.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.