Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.37 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59.

