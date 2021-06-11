Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,600 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $5,976,200. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

