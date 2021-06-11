Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $637,000 Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $881.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.23 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

