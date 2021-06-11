Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,374.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,453.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

