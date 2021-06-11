Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $593,000 Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 524,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 6.25. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.