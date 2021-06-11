Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $593,000 Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 524,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNDL stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 6.25. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
