Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $802.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,318,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

