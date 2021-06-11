Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sells 25,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -22.85.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

