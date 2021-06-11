Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.