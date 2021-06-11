Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF remained flat at $$38.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

