Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $139.93 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

