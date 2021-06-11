Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 122.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $287.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.50. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

