WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $467.27 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00004277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $467.27 million and approximately $198.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

