Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

SCZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. 18,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,757. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

