Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,697. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $103.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

