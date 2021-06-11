Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Xerox worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 30,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.