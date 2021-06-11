Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $27.09 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.62. 3,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

