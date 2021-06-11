Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 437,727 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7,490.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 157,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 834,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,436,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $220.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

