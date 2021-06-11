Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,364 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,455,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,819. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32.

