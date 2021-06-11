Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,871,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.