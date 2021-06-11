West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Acquires $58,720.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $28.31 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $468.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

