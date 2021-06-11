West Family Investments Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 2.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 94.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.57. 276,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,857,263. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

