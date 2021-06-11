WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $848,143.82 and $12.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00780115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00085909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.