Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,927,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,627,000 after purchasing an additional 870,685 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

