Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,082 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,435,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,239.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock valued at $43,528,954. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.75 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

