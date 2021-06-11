Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

