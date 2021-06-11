Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

