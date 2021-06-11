Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,289.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,503.35 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

