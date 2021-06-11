William P. Mr. Burke Sells 411 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $22,641.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $13,135.22.

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $12,257.43.

NYSE HAE opened at $58.41 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.