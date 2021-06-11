Wing Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $23.83 or 0.00063490 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.01223269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.85 or 0.99916892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,786,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,808 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

