WINkLink (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.57 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $341.82 million and $38.57 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00170183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.01168476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.35 or 1.00177247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002711 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

