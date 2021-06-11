WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 232,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,288. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in WNS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

