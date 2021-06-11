Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 930.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,515. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

