Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKPPF. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Workspace Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.