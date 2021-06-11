Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

