XSGD (XSGD) One Day Volume Tops $14,039.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. XSGD has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $14,039.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00175950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00200026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.13 or 0.01331519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,323.53 or 1.00109574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,815 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.