Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $238.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.94. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

