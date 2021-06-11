Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.34. 9,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,811. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.53. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

