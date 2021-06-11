Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.66). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 444.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.