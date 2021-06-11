Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 783.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. 1,087,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $896.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

