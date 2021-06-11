Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DARE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 8,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,377. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.