Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.39. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $4.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ECPG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,672. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

