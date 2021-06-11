Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metacrine by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

