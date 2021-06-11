Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.74. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

