Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $355.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.08 million and the highest is $365.78 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $158.48. 612,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,982. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

