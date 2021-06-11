Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

