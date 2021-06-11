Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $35.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.38 million to $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $140.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

