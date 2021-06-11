Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

O stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 145,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

