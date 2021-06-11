Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. DMC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

